The Confederate flag is a symbol that I find very offensive.

The Confederate flag is a symbol that I find very offensive. That flag is the symbol of a group of states that left the union because their people wanted to continue to own other people. The leaders, and followers, of the Confederacy were traitors to our nation. And I don’t buy the argument that people fly it, still now — over 150 years after the Civil War — in honor of some “cultural” thing.

What cultural thing could that be?

A year or two ago, at a house on the 500 block of Main Street East, the Confederate flag was displayed in the yard, with the US flag displayed in the same yard.

That perplexed me. I couldn’t understand the philosophy of whoever placed those two flags in the same yard. The flag of our country’s enemy given the same prominence as our US flag. Why?

A couple of times I pulled over, across the street, and took pictures. I had in mind to write about it. I thought maybe I should ring the doorbell and have a conversation. To tell you the truth, I was afraid to do that. I was afraid that whoever chose to fly those two flags together wouldn’t like me asking questions.

Then, one day, the flags were gone. Either the people moved out, or the flags (which were kind of tattered) were simply removed. I never found out.

But I still think about it when I drive by the house.

Now - what brought this on?

Well, besides everything our country is grappling with now, it is the decision of NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag that made me address this topic.

We watch NASCAR races in our house; we have traveled to attend NASCAR races. Tom is more of a fan than I am, but I do watch bits and pieces and usually try to catch the end. Joey Logano is my guy — he was so cute when he started out as a youngster (Yes, that is the shallow way I pick my favorite drivers.) I still pick him even though he can be kind of a trouble maker now.

Anyway, I am glad NASCAR has made this decision. The NASCAR organization is based in the south, and I’ve never been comfortable with the casual acceptance, the embrace actually, of this racist symbol in our southern states.

I have hope that we can heal our country with true love and respect for all.