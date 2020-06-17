Editor’s Note: The RVHS Class of 2020 held its graduation ceremony May 31. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community was not able to attend the ceremony. Over the next several editions, the Gazette will be bringing some of those graduates to you. This is your chance to meet the graduates.

Katherine “Kate” Hawton has lived in Redwood Falls her entire life. She has also been part of the Redwood Area School District since she was in preschool.

That part of her life came to an end May 31 when she was handed her high-school diploma as a member of the RVHS Class of 2020.

Now Hawton is planning for the next part of her life, which includes spending time away from Redwood Falls.

“In the fall, I will be attending the University of Minnesota - Duluth to pursue a degree in chemistry,” explained Hawton, adding her ultimate plan is to further her education by earning a graduate degree in pharmacy.

While at RVHS, Hawton was involved in a variety of activities, and, according to Hawton, they were chosen as a way to help discover where she fit in as an individual.

As a student, Hawton was involved in band, volleyball, basketball, track and field, knowledge bowl and the National Honor Society throughout her years at RVHS.

“The most important activity to me at Redwood Valley has been band,” Hawton explained. “Music has always been enjoyable to me, and being in band has given me countless opportunities that I wouldn’t have had otherwise.”

Her favorite classes were band and art, because they were the two things at school that have not only always been exciting and fun to her, but they have also continuously challenged her to be better.

For Hawton, there have been so many teachers who impacted her life.

“The teacher I have known the longest is my band director, Paul Berggren. Mr. Berggren has always supported me and pushed me to be someone great since I joined the band in fifth grade. He also has given me the opportunity to play with numerous bands, including the one I played with in Europe,” added Hawton.

Outside of school, Hawton has mostly been involved in sports organizations and the praise band at her church.

“My best advice to give to underclassmen is to take advantage of the opportunities given to you and to not take anything for granted, because you’ll never know if it’ll be taken away,” she explained.

The last bit of her senior year had been something Hawton was been looking forward to for a long time.

“There are so many things that I thought I would be able to do, and I took that for granted,” she added. “Despite missing out on some of those important milestones, I’m grateful for the experiences that I’ve had.”

