Dennis Hoffrogge, State Farm Insurance, recently donated a $600 order of food to the Sleepy Eye Food Shelf. Pictured delivering, and accepting, the food, are from left: Erika Todd, State Farm; Josie Rose, Food Shelf manager; Dennis Hoffrogge, State Farm; Shannon Landkammer, State Farm; and Kamakshi Murthy, Food Shelf board member.