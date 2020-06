MN Comfort Care made a donation to the Servicemen’s Club.

MN Comfort Care owners (left) LeAnn Domeier and Jeremy Domeier, recently made a donation to the Servicemen’s Club, accepted by Linda Brandl and Ralph Grundmeyer. MN Comfort Care provides home care services to local veterans and wanted to support the mission of the Servicemen’s Club — supporting local veterans — during this time that the club has been closed.