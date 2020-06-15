Renovations in shower area, deployed manager combine to delay reopening.

With the State of Minnesota entering “Phase III” of its reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crookston Community Pool, shuttered by the governor’s executive order since mid-March, would have reopened in limited fashion on June 10. But a combination of factors has pool stakeholders tentatively targeting Monday, July 20 for the facility’s reopening.

For one, the pool, under City of Crookston ownership since last summer following a transfer of ownership agreement with the Crookston School District, is in the midst of shower-room renovations. New shower heads with a price tag of approximately $39,000 have been purchased and are being installed in reconfigured fashion in updated shower areas.

Related to that project, the Crookston City Council last week approved the purchase of a water softener at a price of a little under $9,000 that will serve the showers, sinks and water fountains at the pool. “I think it was an issue before because the water was so hard that it caused damage,” Ward 2 Crookston City Council Member Steve Erickson noted.

Then there’s Pool Manager Cody Brekken, a member of the National Guard who recently received active duty orders in Fargo, N.D. He is expected back in Crookston and on the job prior to July 20. Among his first tasks will be to train the pool’s lifeguard staff.