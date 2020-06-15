Superintendent Olson says building permit process was delayed, likely because of the pandemic.

Excavation is underway on the far northwestern corner of the Highland School property for the district voter-approved $2.8 million Crookston School District bus garage and transportation facility. Sand Steel Building of Emerado, North Dakota is the general contractor, and their bid included a 300-day construction timeline.

The start of digging was delayed. Superintendent Jeremy Olson explains:

"I know that many of you have been wondering about the status of this project as it has been on hold for a few weeks. The reason for this delay is that the building permit that is issued by the state of Minnesota was slow in getting to us due to state employees working from home and a general delay in all state activities during the pandemic. This meant that our excavator was not able to start on time and therefore had to be rescheduled. This was incredibly frustrating as we have lost some precious time, however, the good news is that our permit did finally come through."