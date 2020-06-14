Fr. Shawn Polman and Fr. John Hayes were ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of New Ulm.

Fr. Shawn Polman and Fr. John Hayes were ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of New Ulm by Bishop John M. LeVoir on Saturday, June 6 at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. Fr. Polman will serve as a parochial vicar in the Holy Cross AFC (Holy Trinity and St. Mary in New Ulm, St. George in West Newton Twp., St. Gregory the Great in Lafayette, and St. John the Baptist in Searles) as well as chaplain to the Handmaids of the Heart of Jesus in New Ulm. Fr. Hayes will serve as a parochial vicar in the St. John Paul II AFC (St. Pius X in Glencoe, Holy Family in Silver Lake, and Holy Trinity in Winsted). Fr. Polman, 26, is the son of Ronald and Jean Polman, members of the Church of St. Mary in Cottonwood. Fr. Hayes, 26, is the son of Thomas and Patricia Hayes, members of the Church of St. Gregory the Great in Lafayette.