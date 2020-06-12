Passenger is injured.

A woman driving an off-road utility vehicle has died and a passenger has been injured in a crash east of Gwinner, according to the North Dakota State Patrol.



The patrol said the 47-year-old Lisbon woman was killed when the Polaris Ranger veered off a gravel road north of Highway 13 and entered a ditch filled with water.



The vehicle rolled over and landed upside down in the water, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead. the 46-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries.