She's in the hospital.

Police say they've made an arrest for a stabbing in Fargo.



A woman is hospitalized after she was stabbed early Friday morning, authorities said.

KFGO reports officers were called to an apartment building shortly after midnight. They found a large group of people had gathered in the parking lot.



A Fargo man was taken into custody on a possible charge of aggravated assault.



It's not immediately clear where the woman was stabbed. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.