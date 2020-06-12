Associated Press

Friday

Jun 12, 2020 at 10:21 AM


She's in the hospital.

Police say they've made an arrest for a stabbing in Fargo.


A woman is hospitalized after she was stabbed early Friday morning, authorities said.
KFGO reports officers were called to an apartment building shortly after midnight. They found a large group of people had gathered in the parking lot.


A Fargo man was taken into custody on a possible charge of aggravated assault.


It's not immediately clear where the woman was stabbed. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.