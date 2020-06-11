60-year-old Joel Fesler was shot with pepper-ball rounds and tased while resisting arrest.

A 60-year-old Iowa man was arrested Wednesday night at the Golf Terrace Motel after police were alerted to a domestic situation. Joel Fesler of Keokuk, Iowa is being held for domestic assault, damage to property and obstructing the legal process.

According to a media release by the Crookston Police Department, at approximately 8:45 PM on June 10th, the CPD responded to the Golf Terrace Motel at 1731 University Ave on a report of an active domestic situation. While responding, officers were advised a window was being broken and a car was being damaged.

Upon arrival, a male, later identified as Joel Fesler, 60 years old from Keokuk Iowa, was observed entering room #37. Officers spoke with the victim and a witness, and learned Fesler and the victim knew each other. They found out the incident actually took place at room #34 prior to Fesler retreating to his room, #37.

Officers were advised that Fesler had a history of fighting with law enforcement, has been known to be armed and should be considered dangerous. Officers made multiple requests for Fesler to open the door and come out of the room. Fesler refused.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Crookston Area Ambulance arrived to assist. Officers were able to enter the room using a back door and commands were given to Fesler to get on the floor. He refused and showed aggressive indications he wanted to "fight."

Two less-lethal inert pepper-ball rounds were deployed striking Fesler in a thigh but these had no effect on him, the CPD stated in their release. A taser was then deployed and Fesler was immediately handcuffed with no other physical resistance. Fesler was transported to the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston.

At the time of booking, Fesler was being held for Domestic Assault, Damage To Property and Obstructing the Legal Process.

There were no injuries to Fesler or responding officers.