Recent United Way of Crookston 2020 grant recipient, Salvation Army of Polk County, responds with notes of thanks and more information on their organization:

“The Salvation Army Service Unit of Polk County will provide emergency financial assistance to residents in Polk County who have no other resources to meet their basic needs due to a crisis that occurred,” the Salvation Army explained in a video shared with the media. “Our program is short-term immediate assistance, and the desired long-term impact is that clients will be able to return to self-sufficiency. Our program relies upon donations from the residents.”

“With the uncertain nature of being an organization that relies solely on donations from the public United Way funds are crucial to our future endeavors for assisting residents in the Crookston area,” they added. “Without United Way funds we would not be able to assist as many individuals as we do! Thank you United Way for the continued support of The Salvation Army.”

The United Way of Crookston supports programs like United4Learning, a program dedicated to serving students in grades K-6 in an after-school reading program at the elementary schools, and Eat United summer food program that provides healthy meals to youth in the community during the summer months. They help fight financial stability and basic needs, fight for education, fight for health and well-being, and provide true stories on their website www.unitedwayofcrookston.org.

To learn more, call Lori Wagner at 281-1715.