Minnesota officials say they've received a large number of similar complaints in recent days.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints in the last two days pertaining to citizens receiving letters in the mail on their application for unemployment. In each of these reports no one had applied for unemployment.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development indicates they have received a large number of these complaints in recent days.

If you receive the same or similar letters, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement and/or call the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to file a report.