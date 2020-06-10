Significant rainfall in and around Crookston and throughout the Red River Basin over the past several days is causing rivers to rise, sometimes in rapid fashion.

That’s the case with the Red Lake River in Crookston as well. Hydrologists at the National Weather Service are projecting that it will crest at approximately 16 feet early Thursday before beginning to drop.

While 16 feet isn’t much of a concern, the current is swift, and Crookston Fire Chief/Emergency Manager Tim Froeber is cautioning kayakers and other river enthusists to be on guard.