Minnesota is moving to “Phase III” of the “Stay Safe MN” plan June 10 and many businesses will be reopening for the first time or expanding their occupancy. Gyms, fitness centers, martial arts, theaters, concert halls, bowling alleys, arcades, museums, outdoor theaters, sporting events, and concerts were given the green light to open at 25 percent capacity. Restaurants can begin offering indoor dining and personal services such as salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors can increase occupancy to 50 percent while requiring reservations and with an overall occupancy maximum of 250 people. Plus, places of worship can increase occupancy to 50 percent as well.

Customers and employees will be either strongly recommended or required to wear masks and will be required to adhere to appropriate social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said the state’s website. Restaurants, salons and barbershops have been able to offer limited service since June 1 and takeout, curbside, and delivery services have been permitted throughout the pandemic in Minnesota.

In Crookston, businesses have either announced their reopening, extended services or announced they’ll continue as-is until they have come up with a way to reopen fully.



Takeout/Curbside/Delivery

• Hong’s Chinese Restaurant and Happy Joe’s Pizza, who typically cater to customers with their buffets, have announced they’ll continue with takeout, curbside and delivery until further notice while they determine the safest way to reopen indoor dining services.



Reopening

• RBJs Restaurant will reopen for dine-in services June 10 (they did not offer outdoor dining) and will resume normal hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Their buffet will be closed until further notice.

• VFW Post 1902 will reopen June 10 with hours from 1-10 p.m.

• Snap Fitness will reopen June 10 with 24/7 access and a maximum capacity of 20 people. Check their Facebook page for more information.

• Anytime Fitness will reopen June 10 with 24/7 access. For more info, email CrookstonMN@anytimefitness.com.

• Crookston Eagles Club will reopen June 10 with hours from 3-10 p.m. They’ll restart Bingo Thursdays at 7 p.m. with 50-percent capacity, social distancing, and will offer pull-tabs and E-tabs as well.

• Crooks Club Bar & Bottle Shop will reopen indoors June 10.

• Grand Theatre will reopen June 19 at 25% occupancy and will be bringing in “lots of great older movies” before new movie releases come out in July. Check their Facebook page for updates.

• Golden Link Senior Center will hold their postponed rummage sale June 24-27.

• Crookston Farmers Market will open for the season on June 25 with weekly hours from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Downtown Square.



Notes

• DaRoos Pizza announced on social media that the business is still for sale with a lease take-over option, and they will not be reopening the restaurant under current management. For more info, contact Amanda at (218) 368-3020.

• Crookston Splash Park cannot be open at this time due to specific state guidelines. For more info, contact Parks & Recreation at 281-1242.

• Crookston Community Pool is planning to reopen at a later date, plus Pool Manager Cody Brekken was called out with the Minnesota National Guard. For more info, call Parks & Rec at 281-1242.