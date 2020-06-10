Kindergarten Round-Up event was cancelled due to pandemic

Washington School was unable to hold the traditional Kindergarten Round-Up event this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning parents and children weren’t able to visit the school and meet with staff in person in advance of kindergarten beginning in September.

So maybe a video will be the next best thing. School staff have developed a video to show parents and children what our school offers for kindergarten.

Find the Washington School Kindergarten Tour at https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1568530849980778.