Rand Hughes is the “longest-lived” photographer in the area, having been taking photos since his first Nikon F1 camera he learned to take photos with in 1965.

Having grown up raised by and into a news photographer, the instinct has never left, human interest still his favorite to photograph.

In Rand’s own words, a story should be told through the photo.

Armed with experience over license, Rand enjoys taking photos in the Sandhill River area.

In his experience, shoots range from the tragic lack of camera to capture something no one would believe like a farmer retrieving the mail with an army of at least one hundred cats trailing behind and around him - to the heartfelt photo of a New Orleans basketball player’s slam dunk, the first photo the boy had ever had of himself.

From California to his time as Polk County Deputy, Rand has always pursued the best photos and story he can offer his community.