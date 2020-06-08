Some of the biggest snapped limbs and trees are blocking streets.

As the Monday morning commute commenced in Crookston, a drive around town revealed widespread uprooted and snapped trees and limbs, some large enough to block streets.

There were also some damaged sheds and some reports of trampolines being relocated by gusts that topped 60 miles per hour and likely were significantly stronger than that. Some light pole/power pole damage also occurred.

No damage to actual houses or other structures has been reported. No injuries have been reported, either.