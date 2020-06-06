Enjoy the tractors along 1st Avenue Sunday afternoon around 3:15.

Shelly Rae Zinniel, Activities Director at Divine Providence Community Home is always looking for fun for the residents. With many confined to experiencing the world only through the window now, Zinniel is especially attuned to finding ways to bring the community to the residents.

Zinniel’s latest plan is a Tractor Parade on Sunday afternoon, June 7. “We want to support our local farming community, recall the ‘good ole days’ and create some, socially distanced, new memories,” she said.

Zinniel said all tractors are welcome in the parade — it’s not only for antique and show tractors. She said the residents will enjoy all of them.

The tractors are gathering at Haala Industries, around 2:30 p.m. The parade will travel north on 1st Avenue, drive through the service road at Divine Providence around 3 p.m. and then return to 1st Avenue to head south for trip past the Sleepy Eye Care Center around 3:30 p.m.

Tractors are still welcome to join the parade. Call Shelly Rae at 794-3011 or 507-227-8978 for details.