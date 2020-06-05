Free, five-week virtual series focused on enhancing STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Math) career pathways launches Monday, June 8.

University of Minnesota Extension Youth Development (MN 4-H) and UMN Crookston’s Office of Outreach & Engagement, together with resources from Minnesota Ag In the Classroom, will host a free, 5-week, virtual, 15 minute, on-demand weekly series that will touch on regional, agricultural-based content sharing basic concepts in science, food and agriculture.

This series is open to all youth and families and will be hosted virtually on June 8, June 15, June 22, June 29, and July 6.

The first session on Monday, June 8, from 9-9:15 a.m. is titled “Quick & Dirty - Explore the soil in your backyard environment.” Varying grade levels will be supported by local and regional community and Extension experts with varying curricular resources from the University of Minnesota Extension 4H @ Home and the Minnesota Ag in the Classroom.

To register click on the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c044aa9a92e5-minnesota

More information can be found https://youthcentral.umn.edu/ as well as https://www.crk.umn.edu/units/outreach-and-engagement

Minnesota Monday is a collaborative partnership between the University of Minnesota Crookston's Office of Outreach & Engagement, the University of Minnesota Extension Youth Development (MN4-H), and Pine Lake Wild Rice Farms, Inc.

"Increasing agricultural literacy is the goal of this virtual series along with showcasing the multiple virtual programs supported through the University of Minnesota," says Michelle Christopherson, UMN Crookston director of Outreach & Engagement.

Supported by UMN Crookston and a regional gift, this 5-week virtual series is free. "We hope to spark an interest in a variety of activities that can strengthen the understanding of one’s food and fiber system," says Christopherson.

The Minnesota Monday initiative will allow participants to gain a stronger appreciation of agriculture, explore northwest Minnesota resources and discover STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Math) career pathways.