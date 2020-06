Polk County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from anyone else who suspects they've been given fake money.

A counterfeit $100 bill appears to have been passed at the Dollar General store in Fosston, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from anyone else who suspects that they, too, may have received fake money.

The report from Fosston was made on Monday, June 1.

Call the PCSO at 281-0431.