The Milroy Irish baseball team opened up the 2020 season with a pair of convincing victories in South Dakota May 31.

With the Minnesota restrictions from Governor Tim Walz, the Irish’s only option was to play baseball in South Dakota.

Fortunately, the weather was great, the fans were great and the outcome for the Irish was even better.

“It was awesome to play some baseball,” Irish manager Bob Dolan said.

Three teams including the Milroy Irish, Castlewood Monarchs and the host Bryant/Hamlin amateur teams played without any issues Sunday.

“I think there was a crowd of 150 or more watching the three games and no one was concerned about COVID affecting the game,” Dolan said. “The umpires worked the game behind the pitchers mound, and honestly, everyone was so excited to be outside and play baseball.”

The Irish started out fast against Bryant/Hamlin with a two run home run by Brady Lanoue in the first inning and a follow up shot by newcomer Ben Heichel. The Irish would go on to rout the hosts 18-0.

Top hitters in game one were Brady Lanoue, who went to 2-for-2, with two walks, two home runs and six RBI.

Heichel, a newcomer from Mankato West and an SMSU standout batted 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles. Derek Riley was also 2-for-2 with a three run home run.

The Irish defense was led by Beau Priegnitz who struck out nine in four innings to earn the win.

In game two versus Castlewood, the Irish started out strong plating three runs in the first inning and another nine in the second on the way to a 16-2 victory.

Dominic Dolan led the Irish batting 3-for-4 with a grand slam in the second and five RBI.

Heichel continued his hitting power going 3-for-3 with three RBI as well as another double.

Tyler Peterson picked up the win on the mound and also hit a solo bomb in the second inning.

The Irish travel to Aurora June 7 for a 2 p.m. start.