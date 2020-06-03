The West Polk County Extension Home Council selected Laura Farder as the 2020 recipient of the Norma Bigger Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is presented each year in memory of Norma Bigger, who was an active member of the Extension Home Study Group program in West Polk County.

Laura will graduate from East Grand Forks Senior High School in May. Laura has been involved in track and field, concert choir, pep, jazz and marking band. Laura was also award the Presidential Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement. She is a member of the National Honor Society. Laura is involved in the community with the North Country Food Bank, and volunteers at Altru Hospital, her church and at school. Laura plans to attend University of North Dakota and major in Biology, Pre-Medicine.