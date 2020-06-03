The individual, an employee, is recovering at home in quarantine

The Villa St. Vincent and The SUMMIT recently announced they were notified May 26 that a second employee tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. They said the individual is recovering at home in self-quarantine and the facility is in close communication with the Benedictine COVID-19 task force, plus state and local health officials to ensure they are taking all the appropriate steps.

“To date, we have had no residents and only two associates who have tested positive for COVID-19,” read a message from Villa/SUMMIT Executive Director Judy Hulst. “We are also thankful that the first associate who tested positive has fully recovered.”

“Since March, we have followed all recommended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and our state and local health departments,” the message continued. “Because we have taken this situation very seriously, our campus has:

• Monitoring and screening residents daily for symptoms of respiratory illness, temperature and oxygen levels.

• Providing face masks to all residents to wear whenever one of our staff is in their room/apartment or when they venture outside their room or apartment.

• Canceling large group activities within our building and activities involving outside visitors.

• Adjusting meal service to provide meals in their rooms.

• Screening all employees for symptoms and temperature prior to beginning work.

Employees are not allowed in the building if they are ill. Any employee who exhibits symptoms is instructed to self-quarantine at home and/or seek medical care.

• Requiring all employees to wear face masks and face shields while providing care.

• Encouraging health care providers to use telehealth when possible. This follows social distancing advice from the CDC.

• Restricting visitors to essential health care services and compassionate care situations such as end of life. Even those visitors must be screened and free of symptoms before they are allowed to enter with protective precautions.

• Implementing enhanced infection control measures, including extra efforts to clean and disinfect all high-touch areas throughout the building.”

Hulst says the Villa/SUMMIT encourages loved ones to keep in touch via phone, mail, email or video chat.

“At Villa St. Vincent and THE SUMMIT, our priority is the health and wellness of our residents and associates. We know that the frail and elderly are especially susceptible to the coronavirus. That is why we have been doing everything we can to prevent the spread of this virus onto our campus.”