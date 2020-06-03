Students named to the spring semester 2020 Dean's List were recently announced by the Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston. The UMN Crookston is one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation.

To qualify for a place on the Dean's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.

Students named to the Dean's List include the following:



• JZ Chan, Management B S

• Brooke Cymbaluk, Accounting B S, Finance B S

• Amor Dozal, Natural Resources B S

• Sierra Galatz, Equine Science B S

• Benjamin Halos, Sport & Recreation Mgmt B S

• Boyce Harr, Biology B S, Health Sciences Pre Prof B S

• Brendon Harris, Sport & Recreation Mgmt B S

• Tristyn Hoechst, Criminal Justice B S

• Inje Jeong, Software Engineering B S

• Bryce Jorgenson, Software Engineering B S

• Roseline Kanssole, Agricultural Business B S

• Minu Kim, Accounting B S

• Keyu Lai, Software Engineering B S

• Kristen Lake, Natural Resources B S

• Yutong Lei, Software Engineering B S

• Shun Liu, Software Engineering B S

• Ethan Magsam, Agronomy B S

• Fidel Mendes, Sport & Recreation Mgmt B S

• Skylar Niesche, Elementary Education B S

• Amanda Olson, Equine Science B S, Animal Science B S

• Maria Olson, Marketing B S

• Yeongee Park, Undecided

• Malia Pula, Elementary Education B S

• Jason Rarick, Agricultural Business B S

• Meli Rodriguez, Elementary Education B S

• Rena Sakai, Software Engineering B S

• Lingfeng Song, Software Engineering B S

• Yuan Song, Accounting B S

• Shuyu Wang, Finance B S

• Savanna Weber, Agricultural Education B S

• Qirui Xu, Management B S

• Hyemin Yang, Medical Laboratory Science B S

• Dana Zarn, Exercise Sci and Wellness B S

