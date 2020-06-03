They’re partnering with Anytime Fitness

Snap Fitness of Crookston is asking for people’s help signing a petition to reopen Minnesota gyms. Their company has teamed up with Anytime Fitness to actively lobby for small gyms to reopen and recently took out a full page ad in the Star Tribune showing their stance on “how safe our club can be and why our members and owners need us to open up,” said their post on Facebook.

The petition sent to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, titled, “It’s Time to Reopen Minnesota’s Fitness Clubs” had 28,476 signatures as of the morning of June 3 and they’re hoping for 35,000.

“As our state leaders work to reopen Minnesota’s economy, they must take action to allow our health and fitness facilities to responsibly reopen to serve the needs of Minnesotans throughout the state,” read the petition. “These facilities are crucial in helping our communities maintain and improve their physical health.”

“Just as grocery stores and other businesses have adapted to operate safely with social distancing measures in place, we are asking that health and fitness facilities be allowed to reopen with prudent safety protocols, including:

• Capacity restrictions based on square footage to enable social distancing

• Operational procedures ensuring proper distancing protocols, including signage marking appropriate spacing for clients and equipment

• Enhanced cleaning protocols with medical-grade disinfectants

• Implementing hygiene and screening methods

• Clear communication to staff and clients about expectations

• Providing resources and training for employees and clients”

“Safely reopening health and fitness facilities will allow thousands of employees and uncountable clients across Minnesota to return to work and continue taking care of their health.”