Sophia Steiner, daughter of Jon and Jodi Steiner, Crookston, Minnesota, received the Presidential Honor Award at North Dakota State University in the amount of $10,000. The scholarship recognizes students who scored 29 to 31 on the ACT and high academic achievement.

Steiner will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in pharmacy with a minor in Spanish. In high school, she was active in volleyball, softball, National Honor Society, LEO Club, band, Rotary Youth Leadership Camp and ceramics.