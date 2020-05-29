A car cruise that has become a weekly tradition in New Ulm, came through Sleepy Eye on Wednesday evening, May 20.

A car cruise that has become a weekly tradition in New Ulm, came through Sleepy Eye on Wednesday evening, May 20, to drive by the nursing homes and then travel on to do the same in Springfield. Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty welcomed the cruisers as they arrived in Sleepy Eye and also thanked them for coming as they continued on to Springfield. Pictured as the cruisers entered Sleepy Eye, counter-clockwise from top: Miss Sleepy Eye Maranda Braulick and Princesses Jaclyn Nesset and Asha Schmid. Organizer Bryce Boelter said there were 112 cars that gathered in New Ulm for the cruise and about 25 more that joined in Sleepy Eye.