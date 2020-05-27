The United Way of Crookston continues their grant recipient features with the Care and Share of Crookston. Care and Share Executive Director Brian Halos wrote a letter to United Way Executive Director Lori Wagner, UW Administrative Assistant Becky Cymbaluk, and the UW Board of Directors thanking them for funding their annual grant request.

Here’s what Halos had to say:

“Dear Lori, Becky and United Way Board of Directors: Thank you for funding our annual grant request! The money we get from you each year is a critical part of the fabric of Care and Share of Crookston. Now more than ever, we depend on this component to help us meet the needs of those we serve.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has put us in a situation that is very new and difficult for all of us. Along with everyone else, we have had to change the way that we conduct our business and deliver services.

When the local schools closed in March, we got involved in an effort that came to be dubbed the “Food Drop” program. With many families in the school district qualifying for free or reduced price meals, a gap was created by the school closures. The purpose of the program was to fill that gap until such time that the school could resume meal preparations. Care and Share took a lead role in this effort and prepared and packaged approximately 800 meals that were delivered by volunteers to members of the community at designated drop-off sites in the city.

The meal preparation was done by staff and residents of Care and Share in our soup kitchen. This was in addition to the 50-60 meals prepared daily for our residents and community members that utilize the services of the soup kitchen.

In an effort to help slow the spread of this virus, we are currently closed to the public. However, the soup kitchen continues to feed our residents as well as those in the community that have to depend on this service. We offer to-go meals at the back door and are currently sending out about 25 meals a day. We expect this number to increase in the foreseeable future.

As you can see, the funding provided by United Way of Crookston helps us to provide a much needed service. We appreciate your support and look forward to a continued partnership in the future.

Thank you again for all you do!”