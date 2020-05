An early Wednesday rollover south of Nielsville sent one driver to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks after she suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Lara Denise Routier, 48, Nielsville, lost control of her 1997 Ford pickup on Highway 75 and rolled. The vehicle came to rest on its roof in the roadway.

It’s unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt, if the vehicle’s airbags deployed, or if alcohol was involved.