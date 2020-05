Friday, May 22, teachers from Our Saviors Lutheran School spent the day traveling to their students' homes for a last day of school parade.

From Fisher to Fertile and all points in between, the parade rolled into farmyards and down city streets with decorated vehicles, honking horns, and cheerful greetings! It was a great way for the staff to show how special the school families are to them and for the students and staff to see each other in a safe way.