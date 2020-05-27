A couple of guys named “Mark” stopped at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill’s food truck May 21 over lunch at the restaurant’s first event of the season in downtown Crookston.

May 27 Erickson Smokehouse had their food truck out with pulled pork specialties.

The Downtown Crookston Development Partnership (DCDP) is planning to have weekly lunch “events” with area food trucks offering meals to-go, and their schedule is full through June.

The current lunch location is Opticare parking lot across from Bremer Bank and City Hall. Watch the DCDP’s Facebook page for other announcements and location changes.