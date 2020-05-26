The Butterfield-Odin School Board rejected a new lighting proposal that foresaw $137,000 of positive cash flow after ten years, according to the Bright Schools project by Noble Conservation Solutions.

Superintendent Steve Thomas presented the plan for more efficient lighting during Tuesday’s regular virtual meeting. While the school currently uses 237 kilowatts annually through lights alone, the plan expected the LED lighting to use around 70 kilowatts. Savings would be just over $23,000 annually in equipment and energy costs.

Nobel Conservations Solutions priced the project at $139,077.18. A $48,161.75 rebate totaled the cost at $90,910.43 for the school. The annual payment plan over five years would’ve been just under $20,000.

“Great for the environment and wallet,” said Thomas. He anticipated the school using the $23,000 estimate in annual savings for the project’s yearly charge.

“I just don’t like the school district going into more debt,” said board member Andy Pierson. “We just spent 180,000 on a new boiler. We’re still making payments on the cafeteria remodeling. I don’t think it’s a good idea to be spending money we don’t have.”

“I wouldn’t even be bringing this to [the board] if I thought it was going to be costing us,” said Thomas. “But we’re getting a rebate of close to $50,000 in materials that’ll be going away at some point soon and then the savings are phenomenal. They’re 70 percent greater energy efficiency.”

The motion to approve the Bright Schools project died after almost twenty minutes of discussion.

Other action items included four staff resignation/retirement letters and the list of graduating seniors for 2020.

The board approved resignations from Band/Choir Teacher Josh Tonkin, Paraprofessional Connie Glover, and Paraprofessional Laure Standerwick. The board also approved a letter of retirement from Paraprofessional Marge Pankratz. She served for 15 years.

“We appreciate the work these individuals have done for our school district,” said Thomas.

The approved list of graduating seniors includes Austin James Bolte, Rylie Michael DeBates, Susan Ashley Fast, Parker Glen Friedrich, Wener Dagoberto Garcia Ambrocio, Kassandra Elizabeth Hagan, Alexander Eugene Hanson, Noah Ashton Hanson, Stephanie M. Kotten, Jose Ovidio Miranda Miranda, Jazmin Carmen Molina, Juan Jose Morales, Elisabeth Ann Pankratz, Jennifer Else Perez Ambrocio, Seth Anders Pierson, Brady Dennis Portillo, Vanessa Alvarado Rodriguez, Fransisco Jose Suarez, Rubilio Narciso Terma Lopez, Kayla Leann Torres, Tyler Edward Wallert, and Gia Marie Zender.

Commencement for the Class of 2020 will happen on Saturday, June 6, at 1:00 p.m. at Voss Park in Butterfield. The rain date will be Sunday, June 7, at 1:00 p.m., at Voss Park.

The next regular school board meeting will happen on Monday, June 22, at 7:00 p.m.