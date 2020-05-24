Memorial Day is tomorrow, and like so many other things these days it is going to be celebrated differently this year.

Area communities have opted not to host programs this year, with a few military organizations holding some sort of honoring event as a way to commemorate this important holiday.

While people may not be officially gathering this year at schools, community centers, monuments or cemeteries, that doesn’t mean the day should pass without any form of action offered to remember and honor those who sacrificed their lives for this country.

Yes, we are being encouraged to distance ourselves from others at this time, but that does not prevent us from expressing our thanks in different ways. Perhaps that act is as simple as paying a visit to the local cemetery and finding the grave of someone who served. Expressing some words of thanks for that person and the countless others who made it possible for you to be there in the first place would be very appropriate.

Even pausing for a few moments at your home with family and offering reflection and thanks can be a way for you to celebrate Memorial Day. Please do not let this year pass by without doing something to commemorate Memorial Day.

…

I have had the chance to do a couple of articles on local individuals who are doing their part to help with the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as it relates to their efforts to make masks and mask straps.

Since then I have received a few other mentions of people who are doing the same thing, and so I am continuing to look for people who are willing to share their story of how they are making a difference.

If you are providing some form of assistance to people who are in need, or if you know of someone who is making a difference, I would appreciate it if you would share that story with me.

I understand not everyone wants to share their story, because they are not doing it for the attention.

Rather than look at it from that perspective, I would like you to consider the fact that others might read your story and be moved to get involved, too.

…

When I was in the Gazette office recently I opted to take a look through one of the old books we have available archiving the history of the community. The book I grabbed holds editions from 1944 and 1945.

The reason I wanted to look specifically at that time frame is because this year marks the 75th anniversary of what we know as V-E Day (Victory in Europe) as well as V-J Day (Victory over Japan).

As I read those pages I came across some interesting accounts of local people. Some of those stories are sad as they talk about those who have lost their lives, while others recognize some pretty amazing accomplishments. I am hoping over the summer to share a few of those stories with you.

If you have a loved one who served during World War II that you would like to honor as part of this send me an e-mail at tkrause@redwoodfallsgazette.com along with a photo if you have one, and we can hopefully find a way to share it.