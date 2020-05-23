50 years ago

May 1970

• It took 10 minutes to clear out the Redwood County Nursing Home in its first-ever fire drill, which was judged “very successful.” The nursing home staff acknowledged the residents had been warned in advance when the drill would be, and that future drills would be unannounced.

• Michael Heiling, of Wabasso High School, was one of 40 high-school students in the four-state area to take part in the first summer computer workshop held at Mount Marty College, in Yankton, S.D.

• A Redwood Falls woman entered a device in the next Minnesota Inventors Congress. Lillian Westermann, the owner of Shear Magic Beauty Salon, announced she planned on entering Westy’s Klip-O-Matic, a tool to pick up hairpins from the floor.

• North Redwood’s own school district officially closed so that its students could join the Redwood Falls schools.

• A North Redwood resident wrote a letter to the Gazette asking parents to please urge their children to mind the rules of the road when they rode their bikes on the old road down the hill to North Redwood. The resident claimed she had seen two cars have to slam on their brakes to avoid hitting kids on bikes on that road within the previous hour.

• Jay Smith was named the Redwood Falls High School outstanding athlete of the 1969-70 school year.

25 years ago

May 1995

• Area farmers questioned the timing of MnDOT’s decision to rework the Highway 101 bridge west of North Redwood, saying it would require farmers to go miles out of their way on detours while making harvest deliveries to the elevator in North Redwood.

• Dave Hoffman, director of the Redwood County Tele-Network, explained to the school board how he was going to hook up the schools to the Internet. He then explained what the Internet was.

10 years ago

May 2010

• Local historian Roger Breckenridge said that of the 101 Civil War veterans known to have been buried in the Redwood Falls cemetery, the graves of 19 still hadn’t been located.

• Ken Harmon retired as the animal control officer for the City of Redwood Falls. During his 19 years on the job, he had to capture and/or care for, among other things, monkeys, roosters, pigs, goats, sheep, horses, an emu, snapping turtles, snakes, rats, deer, raccoons, fish, owls, geese, ducks, hamsters and skunks.