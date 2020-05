A culvert washout in early April shut down a portion of the highway.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports that Minnesota Highway 102 between Crookston and Fertile has been repaired and is open to traffic once again.

The highway had been closed since April 4 after rushing water washed out a culvert and the road surface collapsed around 15 miles from Crookston, less than a mile past the 102 intersection with Polk County Highway 41.