The University of Minnesota Crookston’s third installment of a six-part series designed to help businesses and communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic will take place on Wednesday May 20 at noon.

The May 20 session focuses on reopening businesses and will feature Kelly Richardson. Richardson is the founder of Venone Public Relations, a media placement, marketing, and consulting agency working with companies to successfully launch their products and services, as well as to shape executives in the media.

Join the conversation and discuss with experts the resources available in sustaining a business and reopening during COVID-19.

Future installments will follow on the next three Wednesdays, also beginning at noon. The series is a collaboration between UMN Crookston, the Northwest Small Business Development Center in Crookston, and Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

While this is a free series, pre-registration is recommended; to register visit z.umn.edu/CommunitySeries.

Each session will conclude with a Q & A where participants will have the chance to ask questions. Each hour-long session will be recorded.

For more information, contact Christine Anderson at caanders@crk.umn.edu or Michelle Christopherson and mchristo@crk.umn.edu.