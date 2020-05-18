Submitted

May 18, 2020


    RiverView Health is pleased to welcome David Gutman, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Gutman specializes in gastroenterology.

    A graduate of Baylor College of Medicine (Texas), Dr. Gutman completed a gastroenterology fellowship at Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center, University of Pennsylvania, and an internal medicine residency at Baylor College of Medicine.

    Dr. Gutman’s expertise is in the following:

    • Laryngopharyngeal and Airway Reflux

    • Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

    • Eosinophilic Esophagitis

    • Barrett’s Esophagus

    • Irritable Bowel Syndrome

    • Constipation and Pelvic Floor Dysfunction

    • Non-Cardiac Chest Pain

    • Achalasia

    • Gastroparesis

    • Functional GI Disorders

    • Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders

    • Inflammatory Bowel Disease

    Certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Gutman is a diplomat of the American Board of Internal Medicine Gastroenterology.

    To schedule an appointment with Dr. Gutman, call RiverView’s Specialty Clinic at 218-281-9553.