RiverView Health is pleased to welcome David Gutman, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Gutman specializes in gastroenterology.

A graduate of Baylor College of Medicine (Texas), Dr. Gutman completed a gastroenterology fellowship at Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center, University of Pennsylvania, and an internal medicine residency at Baylor College of Medicine.

Dr. Gutman’s expertise is in the following:

• Laryngopharyngeal and Airway Reflux

• Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

• Eosinophilic Esophagitis

• Barrett’s Esophagus

• Irritable Bowel Syndrome

• Constipation and Pelvic Floor Dysfunction

• Non-Cardiac Chest Pain

• Achalasia

• Gastroparesis

• Functional GI Disorders

• Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders

• Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Gutman is a diplomat of the American Board of Internal Medicine Gastroenterology.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Gutman, call RiverView’s Specialty Clinic at 218-281-9553.