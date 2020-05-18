RiverView Health is pleased to welcome David Gutman, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Gutman specializes in gastroenterology.
A graduate of Baylor College of Medicine (Texas), Dr. Gutman completed a gastroenterology fellowship at Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center, University of Pennsylvania, and an internal medicine residency at Baylor College of Medicine.
Dr. Gutman’s expertise is in the following:
• Laryngopharyngeal and Airway Reflux
• Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
• Eosinophilic Esophagitis
• Barrett’s Esophagus
• Irritable Bowel Syndrome
• Constipation and Pelvic Floor Dysfunction
• Non-Cardiac Chest Pain
• Achalasia
• Gastroparesis
• Functional GI Disorders
• Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders
• Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Gutman is a diplomat of the American Board of Internal Medicine Gastroenterology.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Gutman, call RiverView’s Specialty Clinic at 218-281-9553.