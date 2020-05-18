New amenity at Mayor’s Courtyard coincides with National Bike Month

The City of Crookston and Bike Crookston are excited to announce the newly installed bike repair station at the Mayor’s Courtyard in Downtown Crookston. They offer special thanks to the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership, the Crookston Running Club, Polk County Wellness Coalition, and the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP).

A release announcing the new bike repair station reads as follows:

“Staying physically active is important to your health, especially during the pandemic. Take it outside to stay physically and mentally healthy during COVID-19. Be sure to follow guidance for disinfecting and social distancing while being outdoors. May is National Bike Month and although necessarily different this year, focus remains on well-being and connection for physical and mental health benefits. Whether you are riding bike for essential trips to work or shop, riding for your health, or riding with family, you can be a part of a movement for safer streets, connected communities and happier people. Get outdoors, go for a ride, and share the joy online together with #BikePolkCounty.”

For questions regarding the bike repair station, contact the City of Crookston at 281-1232. For more information, contact Amanda Lien or Kirsten Fagerlund at Polk County Public Health at 281-3385.