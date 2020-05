Trapshooting Mondays and Wednesday evenings

The Crookston Gun Club opened Monday, May 18 for trapshooting Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to dusk.

The club is located two miles north of the University of Minnesota Crookston and 1/4 mile west on 240th Street S.W. For more information, contact Darren Gjerswold at (218) 289-2356.