The University of Minnesota Crookston held a virtual commencement ceremony May 16 for the Class of 2020 celebrating their 53rd graduating class that included video messages from Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause, U of M President Joan Gabel, and Minnesota Congressional delegates, plus an online performance by the UMN Marching Band playing “Hail to Thee,” which was the theme for the celebration - a reference from the state song chosen “to reflect the University’s admiration for the incredible resilience in these stressful times.”

UMN Crookston included access to a 2020 graduate tribute with photos and videos, and their virtual commencement is accessible online until June 30, 2020 at https://vgrad.z19.web.core.windows.net/umn/i/index.html.

Crookston-area candidates for graduation Spring Semester 2020 included:

• Kalie Anna Crayton, Fisher, Health Management

• Richard Devin Brown, Crookston, Aviation

• Drew Chesley, Crookston, Marketing: Sport and Recreation Management

• Jordan Landon DeBoer, Crookston, Agricultural Communications

• April Ebanks-Agurcia, Crookston, Elementary Education

• Kristen Elizabeth Lake, Crookston, Natural Resources

• Denette Fay Larson, Crookston, Applied Studies

• Joseph Larson, Crookston, Applied Studies

• Emma Jean Liedtke, Crookston, Exercise Science and Wellness

• Dylan John McKenzie Mendez, Crookston, Information Technology Management

• Jason Tyler Rarick, Crookston, Agricultural Business

• Tenniel Rose Winger, Crookston, Health Management