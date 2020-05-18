Graduates will begin their parade around town at 1 p.m. May 22

Crookston High School Class of 2020 graduates will have the chance to parade around town in their caps and gowns in a graduation processional planned for Friday, May 22.

The car parade starts at 1 p.m. at the high school and will take grads down University Avenue, Main Street, Broadway, Barrette Street, Central Avenue, and then back to the high school.

Organizer Melanie Lessard, who is mother to senior Brylee Lessard, hopes parents and seniors will join in by decorating their cars and trucks, and that the community can step outside their homes and businesses, if they’re on the route, to wave at the 2020 graduates.

“A lot of seniors will already be out of town for the holiday otherwise we would have tried for after work hours or on the weekend,” Lessard explained. “These kids deserve something on what would have been their graduation day.”

CHS seniors will also have photos in their caps and gowns, pick up their yearbooks and Triple A Banquet awards, enjoy a “grab-and-go” lunch, and return school computers prior to the parade Friday.