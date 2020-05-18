When the Crookston Times last week featured Highland School sixth-grader Halle Nicholas, who had learned how to sew so she could make facial protection masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, Oak Court resident Marie Travers saw Halle’s picture in the paper and reached out to the Times, hoping to get a couple of masks.

The Times reached out to Halle and her family (her parents are Travis and Jamie Nicholas) and late in the week the Times was able to deliver two donated masks from Halle to a very happy Travers.