2020 National EMS Week — May 17 through May 23

As we forge our way through this pandemic, I would like to take this time to thank everyone who has made sacrifices for the sake of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The worse may yet be to come, but ‘Stay Home’ orders have helped decrease the infection rate which has allowed our community’s medical services to develop plans and secure personal protective equipment that will help keep everyone safer.

We understand that as more businesses open and people begin spending additional time in the public, cases may increase. I would like to remind everyone to continue to be socially responsible. There is so much we still do not know about this virus. Stay updated and follow the most current recommendations. Remember a person can spread COVID-19 to several people even if they themselves do not display symptoms.

We understand this will take a community effort to get through the next several months. Here are some ways you can help:

•Reach out to your neighbors, family, and friends, especially those vulnerable, and help in any way possible.

•Refrain from engaging in the Social Media hype. Your best resource is the Center for Disease Control, Minnesota Department of Health and Brown County Public Health.

•If you are aware of someone in need, or you yourself need assistance, please reach out to us via my email: ambulance@sleepyeye-mn.com or call my office: 507-794-3116 or in the event of an immediate need contact the police at 507-794-3711.

•Our Mental Health is being challenged. The following are resources should you feel the need:

South Central Mobile Crisis Services/Crisis Center (Horizon Homes) - 24 hour Crisis/Warm line, 1-877-399-3040

NAMI HelpLine - M-F, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 800-950-6264

MN Warmline - Who To Call Flyer, 877-404-3190 M – Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.

Wellness in the Woods - Facebook, 844-739-0369, (5 p.m. to 9 a.m.)

Sioux Trails Mental Health Center - 24 hour Crisis Number: 800-247-2809

And finally, as we celebrate EMS Week, I would like to take this time to personally commend my dedicated staff for their willingness to continue serving this community during emergencies. We have had to change the way some things are done but we are still providing the best care possible despite the increased risks.