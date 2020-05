St. Mary's teachers and staff paraded through town Monday evening, May 11.

St. Mary's teachers and staff paraded through town Monday evening, May 11, to celebrate their students' successes with distance learning and show the students and their families that they are missed. Pictured are Grace and Nora Hoffmann, waving from their corner, and visible across the street are Shelby Schmid and her parents, Sheila and Dan.