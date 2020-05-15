The Polk County Transfer Station is going back to normal operational hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday and from 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Recycling materials can only be dropped off during these hours as the recycling bins will be closed off after normal business hours.

"To maintain a safe workplace, we ask for the public’s cooperation so we can still provide essential services to Polk County residents," said a media release. "This includes maintaining social distancing measures and limiting employee/public interactions as much as possible."

"Our staff has taken measures to ensure that our employees limit exposure and are disinfecting common areas," they added. "Our lobby area, HHW Product exchange and public restrooms will remain closed to the public."

Only residents paying tipping fees can enter the office areas.

"Our goal is to maintain operations that are essential and can be done only if social distancing can be maintained."

For more information, call Polk County Environmental Services at 218-281-6445.

"We remind everyone of the recent Governors executive order to stay safe and maintain social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19."