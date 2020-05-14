Polk County Sheriff's Office will be participating in event at Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth Thursday night.

Submitted

Friday, May 15 is Peace Officer’s Memorial Day. It is a day for law enforcement and the public to pay respect and homage to officers who have given their lives in the line-of-duty. It is a day that is spent honoring the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty while protecting our communities and safeguarding our democracy. This year National Police Week is May 10-16. Traditionally, Crookston and Polk County would partner with fellow law enforcement agencies in the area with a wreath-laying ceremony in Grand Forks. Unfortunately, this year’s event has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duluth Police Department will be hosting a peace officer memorial processional across the blue-lit Aerial Lift Bridge on May 15 at 9 p.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be attending this event.

The National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial held a virtual Candlelight Vigil on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m. This year 307 names are being engraved onto the walls of the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, DC. These will be added to the nearly 22,000 killed in the line of duty already memorialized there.