The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that the Minnesota Highway 19 project near Morton is scheduled to be complete by the end of the day today (May 14).

The road is scheduled to reopen to traffic Friday (May 15).

The project included stabilizing slopes, road repair work and installing guardrails at two locations on Highway 19, approximately three miles east of Morton.

The slopes were damaged by heavy rains in 2019.

Benefits of the project include stabilized slopes and repaired roadway with guardrails.

The project cost $392,350, and the contractor was Carl Bolander and Sons, LLC.

For more information, visit mndot.gov.

For road condition and travel information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.