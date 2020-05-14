Crookston Music Trip frozen food pick-up will be held Wednesday, May 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Crookston High School, the parent’s organization said in a media release Thursday. Students and parents will need to drive up to the west doors and text or call (218) 289-2569 or (218) 280-4021 when they arrive.

When students arrive, their orders will be delivered to them curbside.

“It is very important to be on time as we don’t have the freezer space and need to move the frozen food as quickly as possible,” said CMT parent Theresa Tahran in the release.

If there are any questions, call Tahran at (218) 289-2569.