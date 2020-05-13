National Hospital Week is May 10-16

If you ask most people what they are thankful for, you will hear “health’’ more often than not. Especially in this uncertain time with the threat of COVID-19, the adage that “health comes first’’ has never rung more true. Fitting, then, that “where health comes first’’ is the 2020 theme of National Hospital Week, recognized May 10-16.

Celebrating National Hospital Week provides an opportunity to thank all of the dedicated individuals – physicians, nurses, therapists, engineers, food service workers, volunteers, administrators, and so many more – for their contributions.

While COVID-19 has changed daily operations at RiverView Health, better days are ahead for RiverView and the patients it serves as the hospital and clinic building project, RiverView 2020, nears completion.

The new 80,000 square foot, two-story facility is scheduled to open in October. RiverView 2020 is a $51 million project consisting of a new Inpatient Unit on the upper level with 18 universal patient rooms, three labor and delivery rooms, and four family suites. Every room will have a private bathroom and a large floor plan to allow caregivers adequate space to provide exceptional patient care and room to ensure family and friends are comfortable. The ground level will be home to all three of RiverView’s current Crookston clinics consolidated into one large clinic. The new clinic will have 48 exam rooms, four procedure rooms, and four consultation rooms. The facility will also include a lobby café, relocated gift shop, and an 80-occupant training and conference center.

However, no matter the age of the building, RiverView is committed to providing exceptional care to its community. A hospital is more than a place where people go to heal; it is a part of the community that fosters health and represents hope. From providing treatment and comfort to the sick, to welcoming a new life into the world, hospitals are central to a healthy and optimistic community. It is a celebration of the history, technology, and dedicated professionals that make our facilities beacons of confidence and care.