Mary Eleanor (Bennett) Johnson, 89, of Edina, passed away peacefully with her husband at her side on April 24, 2020, at Brookdale Edina. Mary was born June 28, 1930, in Jamestown, N.D., to Ida and Charles Bennett.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ida and Charles; brothers, Charles, Jr., Richard, Stanley, and Jean; sister, Bev; sisters-in-law, Minerva and Lucy; beloved niece, Sharon; and sweet great-grandbaby, Ira. She is survived by husband of 69 years, Winfield (Win or Jim); children, Jeannine (Johnson) Richison and Sidney Richison; James Johnson and Colleen (McCaleb) Johnson; and Judith Johnson; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; plus a host of other treasured in-laws, nieces and nephews.

As a child, Mary moved from Jamestown to Montevideo, where she graduated from high school in 1948. She attended Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis and married Win in 1951. The Johnson family lived in several states but, ultimately, settled in Fresno, Calif., for 39 years. Mary worked as an administrative secretary at Fresno County Hospital, serving physicians who headed a number of departments, and, concurrently, she attended courses at Fresno State, earning both a B.A. and an M.A. In 2006, Mary and Win returned to Minnesota. She dabbled at a number of creative arts but especially loved reading, gardening, watching sports, and caring for her family. World travel was a passion of Mary's, and nothing thrilled her more than capturing a photograph of a wild animal in its natural habitat. Mary was a devout Christian and was moved deeply by her two trips to Israel. Nothing consoles her family more than knowing she “slipped the surly bonds of earth to touch the face of God.”

Private interment at Lakewood Cemetery.